Fox News anchor Bret Baier pushed back during a Sunday panel discussion on a claim by Fox contributor Jessica Tarlov that the network’s Jennifer Griffin “confirmed” a report in The Atlantic suggesting President Donald Trump made derogatory comments about veterans.

“The Atlantic’s reporting has been confirmed by us, by The Washington Post, by The New York Times, by The Associated Press — all by very good reporters at those outlets as well. So to say that…” Tarlov said, before Baier interjected. “We should have a caveat. There are elements of that reporting that Jennifer confirmed from sources, but … there are other elements that appear to be pretty — appear to push back pretty hard.”

A story by Atlantic Editor in Chief Jeffrey Goldberg last week claimed Trump had referred to soldiers killed in battle as “suckers” and as “losers,” and that he canceled a 2018 trip to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France — for American veterans killed in World War I — because of his disdain for them. The White House has denied the claims, and said the trip was canceled due to weather conditions.

A Friday report authored by Griffin and Fox’s John Roberts cited two sources who upheld the White House’s claim about weather conditions. However, Griffin said her sources corroborated other elements of The Atlantic’s reporting, including that the president said “anyone who went” to fight in the Vietnam War “was a sucker.” She also said her sources claimed the president objected to including “wounded guys” in a parade, saying it wasn’t “a good look,” and that Americans “don’t like that.” Trump subsequently called on Fox to fire Griffin for her reporting.

The Atlantic additionally claimed Trump — in a conversation with former Chief of Staff John Kelly, during a trip to the grave of Kelly’s son, who died during combat in Afghanistan — said to Kelly, “I don’t get it. What was in it for them?” That claim led the president to question whether the allegations originated with Kelly himself.

“John Kelly would probably come out and say he didn’t say this thing at my son’s grave, if that were the case,” Tarlov said. Baier replied, “Or he could come out and confirm the report on the record, too. He’s no longer inside the administration.”

“I welcome him to do either of those things,” Tarlov said. “I think it would help a lot.”

