For the second consecutive year, Kevin Spacey has posted a bizarre video to YouTube on Christmas Eve.

“You didn’t really think I was going to miss the opportunity to wish you a Merry Christmas, did you?” Spacey said at the outset of the minute-long video, speaking — as he did in his 2018 Christmas Eve video — in character as Frank Underwood from House of Cards.

Criminal charges against Spacey stemming from a July 2016 incident were dropped over the summer. The actor stood accused of groping a young man at a bar in Nantucket, and had been charged with indecent assault and battery. But prosecutors gave up on the case after the man who made the allegation pleaded the fifth.

Since then, Spacey has remained largely out of the public eye. This new video represents the first time he’s appeared publicly since the case was dropped.

“Been a pretty good year,” Spacey said as Underwood. He added cryptically, “As we walk into 2020, I want to cast my vote for more good in this world. Ah yes, I know what you’re thinking. ‘Can he be serious?’ I’m dead serious. And it’s not that hard, trust me.

“The next time someone does something you don’t like, you can go on the attack. But you can also hold your fire, and do the unexpected. You can … kill them with kindness.”

Backlash to the bonkers video was immediate:

🎶All I want for Christmas is… for Kevin Spacey to stop posting weird videos as Frank Underwood 🎶 — Jennifer M. Wood (@j_m_wood) December 24, 2019

Kevin Spacey just posted another YouTube video, continuing a bizarre Christmas tradition that literally no one asked for: https://t.co/XxoX1rklOe — Jessica Derschowitz (@jessicasara) December 24, 2019

So Kevin Spacey’s thing now is to just release creepy, ill-advised videos at the holidays. Got it. https://t.co/R3UdgO3BDx — Matt Goldberg (@MattGoldberg) December 24, 2019

A year after his Very Weird twitter video, Kevin Spacey is back with another Strange One https://t.co/IdkmjGjUsR — Eric Levenson (@ejleven) December 24, 2019

No one:

Literally no one:

Absolutely, unquestionably no one: This guy: https://t.co/kjJd3txfeN — Josh Spiegel (@mousterpiece) December 24, 2019

Watch above, via YouTube.

