Capitol Cop Harry Dunn Rips Fox News Hosts Over ‘Infuriating’ Bombshell Jan. 6 Texts

Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn tore into Fox News hosts over recently-revealed texts they sent to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows while Dunn was defending the Capitol from Trump-inspired rioters.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, co-anchor Brianna Keilar interviewed Officer Dunn, who was subjected to racist taunts as he responded to the Capitol insurrection.

The subject: a trove of text messages released by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the Capitol, which show panicked lawmakers, reporters, and others begging Meadows to make then-President Donald Trump try to put a stop to the violence.

Keilar asked Dunn about Fox News hosts in particular — some of whom would go on to deride Dunn and his brother officers.

Keilar asked Dunn for his reaction to “Fox primetime hosts who were talking to Mark Meadows, urging him to take action. And then later, you know, acting like this wasn’t such a big deal, or even trying to cover up what their texts were about.”

Dunn said the texts were “kind of mind-blowing” but “not really surprising” given that those involved “didn’t think that those messages would ever get exposed.”

He said he is being patient and waiting for the truth to come out, but added “it is infuriating, to say the least, to see that the people who were publicly downplaying it were behind the scenes panicking about how bad it was because they knew how bad it was.”

“Some of them turned around and gave you and your colleagues awards for the — fake superlative awards for acting when you testified. What would you say to them now?” Keilar asked.

Dunn began by saying “I’m actually going to take the high road here,” and that “the truth speaks for itself.”

He went on to say, of those Fox News personalities, that “The truth is coming out and people are seeing them for exactly what they are fear-mongers and just say whatever they need to say to keep their audience entertained.”

Dunn concluded by saying that the texts “just confirmed what I thought… that you guys [the Fox News personalities] are lying and you knew how bad it really was.”

