Officer Harry Dunn Responds to Mocking Comments from Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham: ‘It’s More Than Frustrating’

Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn joined CNN’s Don Lemon Wednesday night to talk about his testimony before the January 6th select committee and reactions from Fox News hosts.

Lemon prefaced the interview by playing comments from Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham swiping at and mocking the testimony of the four officers, including Ingraham’s “best performance” awards. She “awarded” Dunn for “blatant use of partisan politics.”

The CNN host said “that is some twisted you-know-what” and called them both “cowards.”

In the next segment, Dunn addressed that when he talked to Lemon about his testimony.

“You know what hurts more than — or just as much as — what happened on January 6th, the attacks? The attacks on our credibility and that we’re lying and that we don’t love our country and we’re fake police officers and we’re not real cops,” he said.

Referencing “the Laura Ingrahams and the Tucker Carlsons,” Dunn said, “An act? That was an act? Wow… It’s frustrating. It’s more than frustrating. It makes you so angry, but unwavered.”

Lemon mentioned at one point that he’s become “a punching bag” for conservative media, “basically saying you’re not a real police officer.”

“I’m not a street cop. I’m not going to pretend to be. The officers in Portland and Minnesota and Seattle and across the country that went through hell, my heart goes out to them,” Dunn said. “They didn’t deserve any of the stuff they went through. And a lot of people want to say what about those guys? They are freaking heroes, too. They deserve credit. They deserve honor. They deserve respect. Every single cop this summer that was met against antifa and the vicious rioters this summer, they absolutely deserve the credit and respect, those officers do. They don’t deserve it. Just like on January 6th. It seems like it can’t be this and this. It has to be this or that. It’s both of them. Why can’t both things exist? Both things are true.”

At one point Dunn said he considers himself fortunate he was not attacked on January 6th, but noted that other officers that day were.

You can watch above, via CNN.

