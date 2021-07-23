The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is monitoring more than 200 people for a new outbreak of monkeypox following last week’s announcement that a Dallas man brought the disease back after a trip to Nigeria.

The agency said it was monitoring more than 200 people who may have come into contact with the man, who stopped in Atlanta during his July 8-9 trip from Lagos to Dallas. Symptoms of the disease can include aches, swollen lymph nodes, rashes, and lesions. A vaccine to inoculate against it was developed in 2019, though there is presently no cure.

The CDC notes that studies in Central Africa — where medical care is underserved — indicate the virus has a lethality rate of 1 to 10 percent. The first outbreak of the disease appeared in the United States in 2003 after a child was bitten by a prairie dog.

Watch above via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com