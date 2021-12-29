Chris Cillizza Attacked on Twitter For Bragging About Buying Covid-19 Tests as a ‘Gift to Myself’

By Ken MeyerDec 29th, 2021, 12:36 pm
 

Chris Cillizza

CNN political reporter and editor Chris Cillizza came under fire on social media after posting a picture of at-home Covid-19 tests he bought for himself.

Cillizza announced on Twitter Tuesday night that he bought himself a “Post-Christmas” present: a box of Covid self-testing kits from Abbott. This, as the country faces a record-breaking surge in Covid cases as the Omicron variant continues to spread.

Cillizza’s announcement also comes amid a Covid test shortage, which prompted some furious Twitter users to accuse Cillizza of hoarding tests, while others mocked his caution.

Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean took particular aim at Cillizza, writing: “People are fighting on streets of New York to get these tests but this guy shows off. Gross.”

Cillizza himself did not respond to Dean, nor to a request for comment from Mediaite. But he did take to Twitter to condemn those mocking his caution as “unmanly”:

The idea, which has flooded my Twitter feed over the past 12 hours, that testing for Covid-19 or taking actions to avoid getting it is somehow unmanly is absolutely appalling. Also, idiotic.

Others continued to criticize the CNN pundit:

