Chris Cillizza Attacked on Twitter For Bragging About Buying Covid-19 Tests as a ‘Gift to Myself’

CNN political reporter and editor Chris Cillizza came under fire on social media after posting a picture of at-home Covid-19 tests he bought for himself.

Cillizza announced on Twitter Tuesday night that he bought himself a “Post-Christmas” present: a box of Covid self-testing kits from Abbott. This, as the country faces a record-breaking surge in Covid cases as the Omicron variant continues to spread.

Post-Christmas gift to myself pic.twitter.com/BiDmAu6sCI — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) December 29, 2021

Cillizza’s announcement also comes amid a Covid test shortage, which prompted some furious Twitter users to accuse Cillizza of hoarding tests, while others mocked his caution.

Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean took particular aim at Cillizza, writing: “People are fighting on streets of New York to get these tests but this guy shows off. Gross.”

It reminds me of Andrew Cuomo giving out VIP (and very rare) Covid tests to his friends and family (who also worked at CNN) while prohibiting nursing homes to test Covid patients. It’s unbelievably awful. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 29, 2021

Especially if you’re not elderly and or have underlying health concerns. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 29, 2021

Cillizza himself did not respond to Dean, nor to a request for comment from Mediaite. But he did take to Twitter to condemn those mocking his caution as “unmanly”:

The idea, which has flooded my Twitter feed over the past 12 hours, that testing for Covid-19 or taking actions to avoid getting it is somehow unmanly is absolutely appalling. Also, idiotic.

— Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) December 29, 2021

Others continued to criticize the CNN pundit:

Hoarding tests amid nation-wide shortage? Not very diverse, equitable or inclusive, @ChrisChilliza https://t.co/lp27bnGin5 — Bruce Hooley (@BHOOLZ) December 29, 2021

did you get a box of Kotex free for the purchase of a case? — Tony FJB Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) December 29, 2021

You are a terrible gift-giver https://t.co/dEzg9YSffV — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 29, 2021

i got a Christmas gift for you, Chris. pic.twitter.com/QQRJ4a6Tqd — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 29, 2021

Just stay home, all the time. Never leave it and don’t ever have visitors. It’s just safer that way. https://t.co/MB7nw7kzwN — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) December 29, 2021

Was there a BOGO sale? — Beth Baumann (@eb454) December 29, 2021

