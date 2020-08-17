Chris Wallace Says Mass Voting By Mail Could Lead to Fraud: ‘Isn’t it Possible that the President Really Has a Point?’

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace believes President Donald Trump’s concerns about mail-in voting are not without merit.

During the panel segment on Fox News Sunday, Wallace argued that the volume of mail votes in the fall could be too overwhelming for the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) to handle.

“Hear me out for a minute,” Wallace said. “Isn’t it possible that the president really has a point here? As I mentioned earlier, there were 33 million either absentee or mail-in ballots in 2016. If we have double that or triple that, isn’t there a pretty good chance that we will have a mess, at the least. And yes, possibly fraud?”

Previously, Wallace has argued that the USPS has been up to the mail-in voting challenge — albeit with a much smaller number of ballots than what is expected later this year.

“The history is that mail-in ballots are honest, and there is very, very little indication of fraud,” Wallace said in May. “Since 2000, there have been billions of ballots cast in America. And I think the total number of mail fraud cases is less than 1,000. So we’re really talking about a very, very small percentage.”

Fox News Sunday panelist Mo Elleithee, a Fox contributor and former communications director for the Democratic National Committee, conceded Wallace’s point that issues could crop up with the mail-in vote. But Elleithee argued that concerns about voting by mail largely stem from Trump’s attempts — along with those of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy — to “kneecap” the postal service.

“If the president and his political appointee continue to go after the postal service taking machines away, taking mailboxes away and taking funding away, it does leave the risk of a huge mess,” Elliethee said.

Watch above, via Fox.

