President Donald Trump has been staunch in his opposition to mail-in voting — stating that it leads to fraud. On Friday, one Fox News anchor completely dismantled the president’s claim.

Appearing on America’s Newsroom, Chris Wallace said that he did a “deep dive” on the subject of mail-in voting, and found nothing to support Trump’s contention.

“There really is no record of massive fraud, or even serious fraud, from mail-in voting,” Wallace said. “It’s being carried out in Republican states, it’s being carried out in Democratic states. There’s no indication that mail-in voting as opposed to in-person voting tends to favor one party over another. If anything, it tends to favor Republicans. Because the people — now, we’re talking outside of pandemic — who historically have tended to vote most often by mail, are elderly people, people over 65. And they tend to vote more Republican than Democratic.”

Wallace did note there have been a few cases of fraud via a practice known as vote harvesting, in which third parties collect ballots and then fail to turn them in.

“But when people get their ballots and mail them in themselves, no history of fraud at all,” Wallace said.

Fox anchor Ed Henry noted the objection of Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX), who invoked failed package deliveries as cause for alarm in the implementation of a vote-by-mail system. Wallace swiftly knocked down that argument.

“What he’s basically saying is you can’t trust the U.S. Mail,” Wallace said. “I don’t know, that strikes me as kind of a reach here. And again, the history is that mail-in ballots are honest, and there is very, very little indication of fraud. Since 2000, there have been billions of ballots cast in America. And I think the total number of mail fraud cases is less than 1,000. So we’re really talking about a very, very small percentage.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]