Former MI6 spy Christopher Steele, author of the infamous Steele dossier on then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, broke his long silence about Russia’s influence on the 2016 election, the Mueller report, and the subsequent investigations of himself as well as FBI and CIA officials.

According to a The Daily Beast report of a private speech Steele made at Oxford University, the former spy revealed that he had been interviewed for two full days by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team. But he added that he was not impressed with Muller findings.

“I was surprised that very little of what I had discussed with them appeared in the final report,” Steele said. He criticized it as begin “too narrow” and, while he complimented parts of it, he added that there were “other (aspects) that were not so good.”

He also knocked Mueller, saying it “wasn’t great” that he did not conduct in-person interviews with key figures like Trump’s son, Donald Jr., who attended the June 2016 meeting with Russian officials that promised dirt on the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Steele also hit back at the efforts by the Trump administration to investigate the investigators. Noting that he cooperated with the probe of DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz for “four to five months,” Steele complained that he had detected “bad faith” among the officials looking back at his intelligence reports and the origins of the Mueller probe. He also declared that he had no intention of cooperating with the second, broader review of intelligence operations of the Trump campaign and presidency being conducted by U.S. Attorney John Durham.

“As far as I’m concerned,” he told the Oxford audience. “We’ve said everything we have to say on the matter.”

