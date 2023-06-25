Chuck Todd put Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) on the spot about President Joe Biden’s “physical and mental health” and Hunter Biden appearing at a State Dinner just days after agreeing to a plea deal on federal tax and gun charges.

In a testy confrontation on Sunday’s Meet the Press, Todd asked the senator about recent NBC polling showing that 43 percent of Democrats are concerned President Joe Biden “does not have the necessary physical and mental health” to serve.

“The concern among Democrats has doubled since October 2020,” Todd noted. “It was only one in five Democrats that had that concern before Election Day 2020. It’s now over 40 percent, it’s 43 percent. You were just with the president at the state dinner. Do you have any concerns?”

“No, I don’t,” Klobuchar replied. “He did so well at that state dinner. I think we all saw his power at the State of the Union. Our party is united behind him. Why? Because we work in a results-oriented business, Chuck. And he has gotten results.”

Staying with the topic of this week’s State Dinner celebrating Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the U.S., Todd asked Klobuchar about Hunter Biden’s presence at the event just days after he agreed to plead guilty on federal tax charges.

“Do you think it was appropriate for Hunter Biden to be at the same event as the Attorney General Merrick Garland was in the same week he accepted a plea deal?”

Klobuchar chucked at the question and instantly dismissed it.

“I think as the president explained, that’s his son,” Klobuchar said — adding that a Trump-appointed prosecutor, David Weiss, was in charge of Hunter Biden’s case.

The Meet the Press moderator pressed Klobuchar on the optics.

“You understand the perception issue of something like that,” Todd said.

“I do,” Klobuchar replied.

“And do you wish that perception were different?” Todd asked.

“You always wish there were different perceptions, but that’s not reality,” the senator said — arguing that other issues better reflect people’s realities than “who is sitting where at a state dinner.”

Watch above, via NBC.

