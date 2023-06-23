Hunter Biden Enjoys State Dinner Two Days After Admitting to Tax and Gun Crimes, Hours After Bombshell Whistleblower Report

Hunter Biden was among the attendees of a state dinner at the White House on Thursday night, two days after admitting to committing federal crimes and just hours after a bombshell whistleblower report alleging Biden referenced his father to threaten a business partner had been released by House Republicans.

The lavish dinner was held to celebrate Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington, D.C. Hunter and his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden’s attendance was remarked upon by observers given Biden’s whirlwind week and the laundry list of allegations leveled against him by the Department of Justice and congressional Republicans.

On Tuesday, Biden struck a deal with the Department of Justice, admitting to having committed two misdemeanor tax crimes as well as to the facts of a felony gun charge — Biden lied about his drug use on a federal form to obtain a firearm — to keep the president’s son out of federal prison.

While Biden’s attorney released a statement calling the investigation into Biden “resolved” shortly after the deal became public knowledge, the lead prosecutor quickly contradicted that claim, noting that the investigation into Biden is “ongoing.”

Moreover, just hours before Biden donned a tuxedo and enjoyed the privilege of attending the state dinner on Thursday, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (R-MO) released new information relayed to him by whistleblowers at the Internal Revenue Service who had worked on the Biden investigation.

According to Smith, the IRS recommended felony charges against Biden rather than the misdemeanors he was ultimately charged with. He also revealed an alleged WhatsApp message threatening a foreign national with the wrath of his powerful father in July 2017. It read:

I am sitting here with my father and would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.

President Joe Biden has repeatedly insisted that his son has done “nothing wrong,” including a month before the younger Biden admitted to federal crimes.

