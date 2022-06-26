The political director of NBC News believes the credibility of the U.S. Supreme Court “has never been more in question.”

In a staggering commentary on Sunday’s Meet the Press, Chuck Todd — summing up a week he billed as one of the “most significant in our recent history” — underscored the stakes of the 2016 election, which put three conservative justices on the bench.

“The court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and nearly five decades of abortion rights that gripped the nation in celebrations and bitterness from coast to coast,” Todd said. “We know is abortion is likely to be banned in roughly half the states. And Justice Clarence Thomas suggested birth control, gay rights and same-sex marriage could be next. And we now know that Donald Trump’s 2016 election which gave him three Supreme Court picks, all of whom voted to overturn Roe, is easily now among the most consequential ever in our nation’s history.”

Todd expressed uncertainty over the political fallout from Friday’s ruling, but went on to say point blank that the public has credibility concerns about the Judiciary.

“Thanks to how this court was put together, its credibility has never been more in question,” Todd said. “And this decision came at a time when the country is already dangerously divided.”

Watch above, via NBC.

