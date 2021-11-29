Former Senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO) tore in Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) on Monday, calling her a “political hack” for recent comments she made sending two very different messages about Covid-19 safety in two different interviews – one on Fox News and the other on CNN.

“She goes on Fox News and says, oh, ‘natural immunity, we have natural immunity,’ and then she goes on CNN and says, I’m all for vaccines,” McCaskill said of Mace in a discussion with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace.

“I mean, what a political hack, with no soul,” McCaskill continued, pulling no punches in her criticism of Mace.

“She’s saying different things depending on which audience she’s speaking to. That kind of irresponsibility is getting people killed,” McCaskill added in her critique of the Republican Party. “And that’s what I cannot understand, how this party can be righteously indignant about ‘life’ and then be a party that is anxious to throw away science when it can save your life.”

Wallace agreed, saying, “I mean, Claire, that’s a brutal but fair takedown of someone who goes on one network and says one thing about taxes, and another and says something else about taxes.”

“It is, as you are saying, deadly when it’s about public health when it’s about Covid, and the body of people saying irresponsible things that have likely led to vaccine, not just hesitancy, but vaccine disdain,” Wallace added.

Wallace concluded, “I have lost the plot on the right’s approach to their own base. The people that are going to die are their voters and their viewers. What is going on?”

Watch the clip above via MSNBC

