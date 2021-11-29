Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) made waves on Sunday when discussing Covid-19 in two very different interviews — one on Fox News and the other on CNN.

On Fox News show Sunday Morning Futures, Mace was asked by guest host and former Congressman Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) about Governor Ron DeSantis’ (R-FL) Covid-19 “success” in Florida. Mace agreed that DeSantis is doing well, saying:

“One of the things that the CDC has not done and no policy at the federal level has done is taken into account what natural immunity does, and that may be what we’re seeing in Florida today. In some studies that I’ve read, natural immunity gives you 27 times more protection against future COVID than a vaccination.”

“I believe Governor DeSantis is seeing the fruits of that labor today,” Mace added, just before Chaffetz moved on to discuss Mace’s recent trip to Taiwan.

Later on Sunday, Mace made wildly different comments regarding Covid-19 and concerns over the new Omicron variant in an interview with CNN’s Kaitlin Collins.

“I have been a proponent of vaccinations and wearing masks when we need to,” Mace said.

“We had the Delta variant raging in South Carolina, I wrote an Op-Ed to my community and I work with our state department of health, I have run ads encouraging my district to go and get vaccinated,” she continued, striking a very different tone.

Mace then went on to discuss the long-term ramifications of getting Covid-19, which is also how one gets “natural immunity.”

“COVID-19 is very serious business. I’m a long-hauler,” She said. “This is a disease and illness we should take seriously. I want to encourage the American people to talk to their doctors and talk about getting vaccinated. I was recently diagnosed, with asthma and I had COVID-19 a year and a half ago. I’m still feeling the repercussions a year and a half later.”

Various Twitter accounts made mash-ups of the two videos to highlight the discrepancies. MeidasTouch, a left-leaning political group, captioned their clip, “What does @NancyMace think about vaccines? Depends on who she is speaking to.”

