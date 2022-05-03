CNBC Anchor Asks ‘What Kind of Pressure’ Companies Face Over Roe Decision: ‘70% of the Country Is On The Other Side’ on Abortion

CNBC anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin asked about the business implications of the Supreme Court’s draft decision overturning Roe v. Wade, noting 70% of Americans are “on the other side” of the issue.

On Wednesday’s edition of CNBC’s Squawk Box, Sorkin asked hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones to weigh in on the draft Supreme Court decision that was leaked to Politico Monday night that would overturn the right to abortion if it goes into effect.

Sorkin asked Jones “how you think business is going to react to it and how if in fact, it goes through how business should react to it.”

The anchor pointed out that “We’ve already seen companies around the country speak out on lots of different social issues in certain cases, paying to have their employees go to other states for these things, for abortions and the like,” and that “This is an issue where 70 percent of the country is apparently — when you look at the polls — on the other side of where the Supreme Court is,” and asked Jones “what kind of pressure companies are going to have from their own employees, and also from customers.”

Jones was not prepared for the question, and replied “Well, I have to admit, I haven’t had a chance to really form an opinion on that,” but went on to say “I hope they don’t do it. That would be my personal opinion.”

He then went on a lengthy digression about poverty, the gist of which is that households with two working parents are the best way to “solve” poverty.

Hours before news of the draft broke, Reuters reported that Amazon made an announcement to staff that “it will pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses annually for non-life threatening medical treatments including abortions,” in addition to the $10,000 benefit available for life-threatening conditions.

Watch above via CNBC.

