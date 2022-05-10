CNN Correspondent Defies Media Ban and Covers Pennsylvania GOP Gubernatorial Rally

CNN correspondent Kyung Lah and photojournalist Ronnie McCray defied a media ban and covered a Pennsylvania gubernatorial rally on Monday.

The two covered the hotel poolside rally for GOP primary frontrunner Doug Mastriano, whose campaign advertised the event as open to the public only for the press to be banned, according to Lah, who posted a Twitter thread about the experience.

In it, she said Mastriano’s “campaign said we could attend, then said no press allowed.” As a result, she “rented this room w/a balcony just so we could cover a leading contender for #PAGov w/the primary 1 wk away.”

Lah tweeted “Mastriano’s campaign threatened to kick us out, saying they controlled all the space in the hotel. Not so. They were unhappy we stayed. Why do this? Bc independent press needs to see what your future government reps want to do.”

She tweeted that the room cost around $85.

“It’s important to cover candidates. We’ll continue to do that at @CNN,” tweeted Lah.

Mastriano’s campaign threatened to kick us out, saying they controlled all the space in the hotel. Not so.

They were unhappy we stayed.

Why do this? Bc independent press needs to see what your future government reps want to do. — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) May 9, 2022

Here’s the crowd, after @dougmastriano and other speakers pointed us out on our balcony a few times: pic.twitter.com/AZwSVlhdev — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) May 9, 2022

Balcony rooms on our side were available for about $85. It’s important to cover candidates. We’ll continue to do that at @CNN. pic.twitter.com/O9a0sbw7ME — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) May 9, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com