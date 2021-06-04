Former President Donald Trump may have shut down his website after just 29 days, but he’s certainly not keeping quiet.

In his latest statement, Trump urges Pennsylvania state lawmakers to follow the path of officials in Arizona and conduct a “full Forensic Audit” of the 2020 election, and predicts that if they don’t, Pennsylvania lawmakers will lose their jobs.

“Great patriots led by State Senator Doug Mastriano, Senator Cris Dush, and State Representative Rob Kauffman went to Maricopa County, Arizona, to learn the best practices for conducting a full Forensic Audit of the 2020 General Election,” Trump said in his latest statement, sent via email. “Now the Pennsylvania Senate needs to act. Senate President Jake Corman needs to fulfill his promise to his constituents to conduct a full Forensic Audit. Senator Dave Argall, Chairman of the State Government Committee, has to authorize the subpoenas, if necessary. The people of Pennsylvania and America deserve to know the truth. If the Pennsylvania Senate leadership doesn’t act, there is no way they will ever get re-elected!”

The Arizona audit, backed by Trump and conducted by a Florida-based company called Cyber Ninjas, has been widely criticized.

According to multiple recent reports, Trump has been telling people that he expects to be “reinstated” in the White House by August. Trump advisors, and even a member of his own family, however, are somewhat less optimistic about that possibility.

