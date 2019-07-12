Federal prosecutors in the Manhattan US Attorney’s are unlikely to file any charges of campaign finance violation against executives in the Trump Organization, a new report finds.

According to a CNN report, sources familiar with the investigation into President Donald Trump’s business, and any role it might have played in illegally funding payoffs by Trump’s personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen, say the probe has been dormant for months and there is little chance it proceeds to indictments.

“In January, one month after Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison, prosecutors requested interviews with executives at the company,” CNN reported. “But prosecutors never followed up on their initial request, people familiar with the matter said, and the interviews never took place.”

The inquiry into the Trump Organization was a by-product of the investigation into Michael Cohen, and his illegal campaign-fund payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal, who both allege they had an separate affairs with Trump. Prosecutors had believed that the Trump Org executives had reimbursed Cohen for those payments up to a total of $420,000, to cover not just the payoffs, but also any tax liabilities he incurred and to also reward him with a bonus. Federal investigators also believed that Trump Org executives had falsely recorded the payoff to Cohen payments as legal expenses.

Though the investigation looks to be all but concluded, sources told CNN that it has still not formally been closed and neither the Manhattan US Attorney’s office nor representatives for the Trump Org provided an on-the-record comment about the investigation to CNN.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

