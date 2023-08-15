CNN’s Bakari Sellers Says Trump ‘Doesn’t Deal With Black Women Very Well’ — And Fani Willis Won’t ‘Back Down From Him’

CNN analyst Bakari Sellers said ex-President Donald Trump has a problem with Black women, and won’t be pleased that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis won’t “back down to him.”

DA Willis announced a new indictment of Trump at a press conference on Monday night, charging him with 13 counts along with 18 other defendants on dozens of charges.

Sellers was part of CNN’s blow-by-blow coverage of the indictment, during which he repeatedly noted Trump’s history of antagonism toward Black women, including on Tuesday’s edition of CNN News Central.

Asked for his take, Sellers explained why the Georgia case is so dangerous, and added that his history with Black women — citing Yamiche Alcindor and CNN’s Abby Phillip in particular — doesn’t bode well:

KATE BOLDUAN: Bakari, you’ve a unique perspective all the way up there on this. Not only as a lawyer, but as a, I would say, a recovering politician element of that. Do you see in the Georgia indictment, do you see it? Do you see it as more as more danger for Donald Trump legally, politically, either? Neither? BAKARI SELLERS: I think it’s more danger for Donald Trump. There are a few reasons why. One, I think that you see the behavior, the overt acts that Fani laid out, that laid out the number of people, coconspirators, even those unindicted, I believe, the 30 unindicted coconspirators in this as well. This is truly a granular complaint that they spent months putting together. And you can see the effort and time that they used in putting this together. Also, it’s a jury pool that he is not going to be very fond of. It’s a Fulton County jury pool. I don’t think he’s going to have any issues with fairness, but he is going to go in and have to deal with a jury pool of his peers in Georgia. And he does not want to be in Atlanta, I can tell you that much. Also on the back end, there’s no mechanism whereby Brian Kemp can pardon him. As we already know, he doesn’t have the ability, if he wins the election, say, and gets found guilty in D.C. or Miami, he can pardon himself. So I just feel like this is going to be a very, very uncomfortable situation. And last thing I’d mention is, Donald Trump doesn’t deal with Black women very well. I’ve mentioned that a few times over on the network. You know, he’s had trouble with Yamiche, he’s had trouble with our own Abby Phillip, and now he’s going up against Fani. And I think that the way that she has postured herself and shown that she is not going to back down from him, and shown that this isn’t a partisan battle, this is a fight of right and wrong and accountability, is something that Donald Trump’s probably not going to take very well.

Watch the clip above CNN News Central.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com