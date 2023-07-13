CNN’s Chris Wallace Confronts RNC Chair On Trump Skipping Debates — Cutting Their ‘Credibility and Importance

CNN anchor Chris Wallace confronted RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel over the prospect of ex-President Donald Trump skipping GOP debates, suggesting it would cut the “credibility and importance” of the party-led forums.

On this week’s episodes of Wallace’s Max/CNN series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, Wallace interviewed McDaniel, as well as Hollywood superstar Goldie Hawn.

In a preview clip from the McDaniel interview that has not aired, Wallace pushed the Republican chairwoman on whether Trump will be forced to sign the RNC’s loyalty pledge, and what effect a Trump snub would have on the debates:

WALLACE: Are you standing firm on this, if you want to participate in the Republican presidential debates, you have to sign this loyalty pledge. MCDANIEL: It’s the beat Biden pledge. And what we’re saying and the debate committee has met for over two years, people from Alaska to Illinois to Tennessee is if you’re going to stand on the Republican National Committee debate stage, and you make your case to the American people, and you take that time, at the end of the day, when the dust has settled, you should be able to support the nominee and beat Biden. WALLACE: Are you saying even Donald Trump? MCDANIEL: Everybody has to sign the beat Biden pledge, everybody, it’s across the board, the rules aren’t changing, we’ve been very vocal with them. WALLACE: If the front runner who at this point is far ahead of the rest of the field decides to skip the debates. Isn’t that going to really cut into the credibility and the the importance of these debates? MCDANIEL: I think these debates are critical. I hope he joins the debate stage. I think he’ll be on the debate stage. I know his consultants, some of them are saying just skip it. I think anytime we can get in front of the American people is good for our party. WALLACE: And what if he skips it? MCDANIEL: And then he skips it. That’s his choice.

