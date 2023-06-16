CNN’s Chris Wallace Says ‘Every Reason For Trump To Worry’ — Jail Term ‘Could Be A Life Sentence’

CNN anchor Chris Wallace said ex-President Donald Trump has “every reason” to worry about the case against him — since the jail term “could be a life sentence” if convicted.

Earlier this week, former Trump Chief of Staff John Kelly put a finer point on something many are saying: that Trump is “scared shitless” of going to jail.

In his first appearance on CNN Tonight following Trump’s arrest and arraignment on 37 counts related to violations of the Espionage Act, Wallace told anchor Abby Phillip that Trump would “have to be crazy” not to be worried — but also noted “this is a lot more in his wheelhouse than it is for the average person”:

PHILLIP: Yes. I mean, I think that at this point, Republican voters seem to be kind of dismissing those concerns about Trump’s electability at least so far. But you’ve also — I mean, you’ve interviewed Trump, you’ve hosted debates very memorably, I should add. You’ve covered him for years as well. What do you think is going through his mind right now? Is he actually worried that he’s going to serve time for this? I can’t forget memorably today in The Washington Post, John Kelly, his former chief of staff, says he’s scared to death, basically, and that’s the nice version of what he said. WALLACE: Yes. Well, look, you’d have to be crazy not to be worried. It’s — almost everyone, Republican and Democrat who has any kind of independence has said it’s a very strong indictment. Now, an indictment is not proof. And a lot of people who were indicted end up being found not guilty, but there’s every reason for him to worry. And as a man who just turned 77, you talk about a jail term, it could be a life sentence if it were to happen. But on the other hand, you know, Donald Trump has led a very different life than the rest of us. He’s been involved in litigation for decades, not this kind, not a criminal case where he could actually face jail time, but, you know, this is a lot more in his wheelhouse than it is for the average person. And one of the things I’ve thought about him — ever since he got to the White House is you think about the kind of things in your life that would paralyze you if something goes wrong, there’s a leak in the faucet. It just astonishes me this guy’s ability to keep on keeping on despite all of the incoming that he faces all the time. PHILLIP: Yes, I mean, that is an interesting point. I mean, you can love him or hate him, but that’s true. He has a very high tolerance for this kind of thing almost to a fault. In fact, maybe if his tolerance for this were a little bit lower, he would not have found himself in this situation.

Another issue, if Trump goes to jail, would be that the Secret Service has no protocol for a protectee who has been convicted of a crime and imprisoned, so one would need to be developed if such a situation arose.

Watch above via CNN Tonight.

