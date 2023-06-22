CNN’s Chris Wallace Says ‘There’s Every Indication’ Biden Kept Hands Off Hunter Biden Case — And Trump Appointee Made Deal

CNN anchor Chris Wallace pointed out “there’s every indication” President Joe Biden kept his hands off the Hunter Biden case, and it was a Trump appointee who made the plea deal that will help him avoid jail time — but those facts won’t likely “satisfy Republicans” angry about the agreement.

After news broke Tuesday morning that President Joe Biden’s only surviving son Hunter has reached a plea deal on three federal charges — two tax misdemeanors and one gun felony — ex-President Donald Trump and many other Republicans immediately complained loudly about the deal.

On Wednesday night’s edition of CNN Tonight, anchor Abby Phillip played a clip of Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) decrying the charge of unequal justice based on party, and asked the host what he makes of the issue:

PHILIP: And Chris is back with me now. So what did you think of the senator’s answer there? WALLACE: Well, it’s not going to convince Republicans — PHILIP: Sure. WALLACE: — who are going to say, Hunter Biden, the president’s son, got off easy, that he’s not going to serve any jail time, that they found nothing illegal, apparently, in his business dealings, in which he made a lot of money in the Ukraine and China. But, you know, it’s the argument from Democrats, which is the Justice Department, there’s every indication that Joe Biden has kept hands off the Justice Department attorney general Merrick Garland, and Merrick Garland kept Donald Trump’s U.S. attorney in Wilmington, Delaware, the one who conducted this investigation, kept him in here for over two years as he decided what he was going to do. And so it was Trump’s appointed U.S. attorney who decided not to seek jail time and to accept a plea deal from Hunter Biden. But is that going to satisfy Republicans? Probably not. PHILIP: Yeah. I mean, look, it’s certainly not. But I do think that his point about the two-tiered system of justice for all the rest of a country Americans is worth a conversation because that is very real and perhaps more real than the political element here, considering there’s just no comparison between what Trump is accused of and what Hunter Biden was, you know, eventually charged with and pled to.

Watch above via CNN Tonight.

