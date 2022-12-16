CNN’s Don Lemon and Morning Crew Absolutely Lose It Laughing Over Trump’s ‘Beclowning’ Trading Card ‘Grift’

CNN anchor Don Lemon wheezed with laughter and his colleagues followed suit during a raucous segment devoted to mocking former President Donald Trump’s NFT digital trading cards.

On Wednesday, Trump teased a “major announcement” via a video posted to his social media platform that featured a “superhero” theme. The following day, Trump ended the suspense by rolling out the big news: supporters or canny investors would be given the opportunity to purchase NFT “Digital Trading Cards” featuring Trump for a cool $99 bucks each.

The news was met with near-universal mockery, and was even lampooned by President Joe Biden’s Twitter account.

Trump loyalist Steve Bannon also ridiculed the move, saying “I can’t do this anymore. He’s one of the greatest presidents in history, but I gotta tell you: whoever–what business partner and anybody on the comms team and anybody at Mar-a-Lago – and I love the folks down there – but we’re at war. They oughta be fired today.”

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Lemon was joined by co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins and CNN analysts John Avlon and Errol Louis to break the news down — way down.

Collins couldn’t suppress a laugh while she introduced the story, while Lemon kept it together until they played the Bannon clip, but eventually the whole crew had a laugh as they butchered Trump over the “grift,” and Harlow expressed doubt about purchasing Trump NFTs for her kids:

DON LEMON: I’m your favorite president, hopefully. And I’ve got a fancy new announcement! JOHN AVLON: …This idea that, you know, you heard Bannon say you are one of the greatest presidents in American history, this guy’s going to be in the bottom five, if he’s lucky. This is a guy who tried to overturn democracy and now he’s trying to grasp on to power still has a lot of hardcore supporters. And here he’s just fleecing them with trading cards of himself as a superhero. It is just it is another cheesy grift. DON LEMON: Are you going to get some for the kids, Poppy? POPPY HARLOW: Are you kidding? DON LEMON: (Laughs). POPPY HARLOW: That’s my only addition to this segment. Are you kidding? I can’t even. JOHN AVLON: You cannot be serious. You’re the John McEnroe of this conversation. POPPY HARLOW: Exactly. DON LEMON: I mean, but I wonder what I do. Wonder what? When you said, are you kidding? I would do wonder what you know, people who live in the rest of the country… what will they think of this. POPPY HARLOW: This isn’t about New York. I’m a Minnesota girl and I’m just like, this is just beyond. DON LEMON: I wonder what your family’s thinking, you know? POPPY HARLOW: Yeah. We’ll ask.

