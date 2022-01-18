CNN’s John King Hits Biden Over ‘Rare’ Press Conferences

Ahead of President Joe Biden’s first press conference of 2022 on Wednesday, CNN’s John King derided the president for how few press conferences he has done in his first year in office.

“President Biden holds a rare news conference tomorrow to reflect on his first year in office and to look ahead to the second,” King said on CNN Tuesday.

“I say rare because take a look. Mister Biden holds far fewer formal press conferences than did the three presidents who came before him,” King added, showing a graphic.

The graphic noted that Biden has only held nine press conferences in his first year. Former President Donald Trump held twenty-one, while President Barack Obama held sixteen, and George W. Bush held fourteen.

“The president hits the one-year mark with slumping poll numbers and rising frustration within his Democratic Party,” King concluded before moving onto a segment about Biden’s struggles.

Watch above via CNN

