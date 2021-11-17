CNN’s John King Shreds Kevin McCarthy Over Response to Gosar AOC Murder Video

CNN anchor John King became incensed while discussing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s response to the posting of a violent video that depicts Rep. Paul Gosar murdering Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

On Wednesday afternoon’s edition of Inside Politics With John King, as the U.S. House of Representatives met to debate a censure resolution over Gosar’s posting of an anime parody video in which his face is superimposed over a character who stabs a character depicting AOC in the back before leaping at President Joe Biden with a pair of swords, the host convened a panel to discuss the issue.

King opened the panel by asking Melanie Zanona if Gosar understands “how big of a moment this is, A. for him, but B. institutionally, this is incredibly rare.”

Zanona agreed “This is an extraordinary step,” and noted only 23 members have ever been censured.

King went on to explain that he asked the question because he wanted to know if Gosar “understands the gravity of the moment if he’s willing to say, ‘I’m sorry, what I did was horrible, reckless, vile,'” in light of Gosar’s non-apology on Tuesday, in which Gosar made excuses for and downplayed the video.

After playing the clip of Gosar, a disgusted King said “Sorry, Congressman, you did not take a sword to a bill, you did not take a sword to the Build Back Better plan or to do some piece of legislation, you took a sword to a Democratic member of Congress, and then he turned on the president. When he talks about reaching out to a younger generation, reaching out to spread a message of hate, and how to confront the people you disagree with to a younger generation.”

And King was moved to interrupt when the subject of McCarthy came up, and panelist Tarini Parti said “We talk about how it’s a tough balance for Kevin McCarthy. But what he’s done in the process is…”

“Forgive me for interrupting,” King cut in, “but it shouldn’t be a tough balance. I’m sorry. As a principle, power should come before… principle and country should come before power.”

He went on to rip McCarthy’s reasoning, saying his excuse is “‘Well, he deleted it. I talked to him. He deleted it. So we’re done. We can move on. Have no accountability.’ I can just imagine what the Republicans would be saying if a Democrat had done this.”

Watch above via CNN.

