Wallace Keeps it Real. NPR Not So Much. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Nicolle Wallace

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace got in a heated spat with former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on Tuesday evening after she confronted him on why he ignored Fox News while criticizing the rest of the media in his new book.

It’s unusual for two interviewers on two different networks to have a media win two days in a row for the same interviewee, but Wallace’s interview with Christie arguably was an even bigger hit than Dana Bash‘s.

Wallace grilled Christie, and put him on the spot particularly hard about the media criticisms in his new book out this week.

“The book is called — is about conspiracies and lies and you really don’t take on Fox News,” Wallace said. “Why not?”

As Christie answered, Wallace interjected, “Do you watch Tucker Carlson?”

“No, I don’t watch it, not really,” Christie replied.

“It’s a book with truth-deniers, conspiracy theorists on the cover and you attack CNN, the New York Times, and MSNBC,” Wallace continued.

Christie defended himself saying in the section of the book Wallace is referencing, he was talking about bias. Wallace shot back, “Is bias more dangerous to the country than conspiracy theorists?”

Christie again tried to move the conversation, saying the section covering conspiracy theories is a separate part of the book and that Wallace is “conflating them” – “accidentally I am sure.”

Wallace didn’t buy it and hit Christie again, saying, “I don’t think it’s an intellectually honest case to make about conspiracy theories without taking on Fox News.”

Wallace eventually asked Christie rather bluntly if he avoided them out of fear. ““Are you afraid to question the purveyors of conspiracy theories?” she said, in what was clearly the defining back-and-forth of the interview.

In another clippable moment, Wallace returned from commercial to say of Christie’s book, “We’re going to have to agree to disagree that Republicans are worth rescuing,” to which the former governor simply replied, “Okay.”

It was pretty eye-popping TV, back-to-back Christie interviews or not.