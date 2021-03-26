CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins was mocked by critics for asking President Joe Biden if Vice President Kamala Harris will be his running mate in 2024.

At Thursday’s much-anticipated first formal press conference of Biden’s presidency, the president was asked multiple questions about his plans for 2024. After he told CBS News’ Nancy Cordes that he did, indeed, expect to run again in four years, Collins stepped up to confirm the “news” that Biden did not publicly declare himself a lame duck 60-ish days into his presidency.

“You also just made some news by saying that you are going to run for reelection,” Collins said.

“I said that is my expectation,” Biden said, prompting Collins to ask, again, “So is that a yes that you are running for re-election?”

“I don’t know where you guys come from, man,” Biden cracked, as Collins added, “If you do run, will Vice President [Kamala] Harris be on your ticket?”

“I would fully expect that to be the case,” Biden said. “She’s doing a great job. She’s a great partner. She’s a great partner.”

The question drew a raft of criticism from political media figures and others on Twitter, who saw the question itself as absurd, particularly in light of the much-criticized fact that there were no questions asked about the coronavirus pandemic.

Why is the White House press corps so out of questions that they’re asking President Biden repeatedly if he’s running in 2024, if he thinks Trump would be his opponent and if he’s keeping Kamala Harris on hiss ticket??? Wow! #bidenpressconference — Grant Stern (@grantstern) March 25, 2021

Epidemic of gun violence, pandemic getting worse again, and the WHCA asks, “Are you going to run for reelection with Kamala Harris in 2024?” More than once. — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) March 25, 2021

DC corporate media: We seriously demand a serious press conference so we can ask serious questions. DC corporate media: Are you gonna break up with Kamala Harris in 2024? — Scot Ross (@rossacrosswi) March 25, 2021

At last, the American public has answers about filibuster reform and whether Kamala Harris is going to be on Biden’s ticket if he runs in 2024. — Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) March 25, 2021

Instead, Biden was asked if Kamala Harris would be on the ticket in 2024. Sheesh. https://t.co/b9wqEYcInV — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) March 25, 2021

Not great, but just imagine if the question about whether Kamala will be on the ticket in 2024 had been sacrificed for an update on the coronavirus https://t.co/ylnLamVKQC — Isaac Chotiner (@IChotiner) March 25, 2021

Dear Lord. Biden holding his first presser since becoming @POTUS is being asked if he’s going to run again in 2024, if Kamala Harris will be his VP and whether he thinks he’ll be contesting against Donald Trump. — Latika M Bourke (@latikambourke) March 25, 2021

WH media asked zero questions about the pandemic, but got us clarity that Biden’s planning on running in 2024 and Kamala will be his running mate. Great job WH media. https://t.co/rMsYmu3513 — Young Daddy (@Toure) March 25, 2021

In today’s presser WH media asked Biden nothing about violence against Asian-Americans and nothing about the pandemic but they did ask if Kamala will be his VP in 2024. *Blank stare.* WTF you guys. That’s an embarrassment. — Young Daddy (@Toure) March 25, 2021

