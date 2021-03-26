comScore Kaitlin Collins Mocked For Asking is Kamala Harris Biden 2024 VP

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Mocked For Asking if Kamala Harris Will Be Biden’s Running Mate in 2024: ‘Dear Lord’ ‘An Embarrassment’

By Tommy ChristopherMar 26th, 2021, 9:26 am

CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins was mocked by critics for asking President Joe Biden if Vice President Kamala Harris will be his running mate in 2024.

At Thursday’s much-anticipated first formal press conference of Biden’s presidency, the president was asked multiple questions about his plans for 2024. After he told CBS News’ Nancy Cordes that he did, indeed, expect to run again in four years, Collins stepped up to confirm the “news” that Biden did not publicly declare himself a lame duck 60-ish days into his presidency.

“You also just made some news by saying that you are going to run for reelection,” Collins said.

“I said that is my expectation,” Biden said, prompting Collins to ask, again, “So is that a yes that you are running for re-election?”

“I don’t know where you guys come from, man,” Biden cracked, as Collins added, “If you do run, will Vice President [Kamala] Harris be on your ticket?”

“I would fully expect that to be the case,” Biden said. “She’s doing a great job. She’s a great partner. She’s a great partner.”

The question drew a raft of criticism from political media figures and others on Twitter, who saw the question itself as absurd, particularly in light of the much-criticized fact that there were no questions asked about the coronavirus pandemic.

