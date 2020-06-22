CNN’s Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto on Monday engaged in a wide-ranging interview with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), but failed to ask him about the controversy over coronavirus-related deaths in his state’s nursing homes.

The duo began the nine-minute interview — which also included questions about police reform and vote-by-mail efforts – by asking about the state’s reopening process. Cuomo used the opportunity to tout improvement in numbers related to the coronavirus in New York, saying he was a “slave to the science.”

“We did 57,000 tests just yesterday,” Cuomo added. “Highest number of tests in the United States, and we had less than 1 percent transmission rate yesterday. We went from the highest transmission rate in the United States to the lowest transmission rate. We only had 10 deaths overnight. That’s the lowest number since this started. We have about 1,000 people in our hospitals, lowest number since this started, so we watch those numbers every day.”

Cuomo has faced criticism for a March 25 New York Health Department directive that sent more than 4,500 recovering coronavirus patients to state nursing homes. The department scrapped the directive in April — but not in time to stave off higher-than-average infection rates in those nursing homes.

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle asked Cuomo about the issue earlier Monday. “This thing is not going away, sir, 6,300 died in New York nursing homes, that is the most in this country,” Ruhle noted. ‘The more time that’s past the more your office can look into this. Do you take responsibility for that order and the role it may have played in those deaths?”

Cuomo responded, “Let’s look at the facts rather than the political rhetoric. Yes, we had more people die in homes than anywhere else, because we had more people die, because the federal government missed the boat and never told us that this virus was coming from Europe and not from China.”

Cuomo has appeared on CNN frequently this year for interviews with his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, leading to criticism by some media watchdogs who argue the dynamic undermines journalistic integrity.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]