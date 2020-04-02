New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and his brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo, engaged in some televised family banter Thursday during a coronavirus press conference.

As Andrew introduced his brother via video link, he commented, “There he is. With his hat, ‘Cuomo Prime Time…’ How are you feeling?”

“I am doing pretty well, all things considered. This is very tough, I get it now,” Chris responded, before revealing that he had hallucinations after getting the virus.

“I had hallucinations. I was seeing Pop. You came to me,” he detailed. “You had on a very interesting ballet outfit and you were dancing in the dream and you were waving a wand and saying, ‘I wish I could wave my wand and make this go away,’ and then spun around and danced away.”

Andrew replied, “Well that’s uh, there’s a lot of metaphoric reality in that one. I thank you for sharing that with us… Obviously the fever has affected your mental capacity.”

“I know that sometimes we joke. I’m not going to do that today,” the governor continued. “Rule one is never hit a brother when he’s down, and you’re literally in the basement, so I’m going to refrain from any rebuttal today.”

“This is probably your best chance because when I’m healthy, you know what happens,” Chris shot back. “So really if I were you, now is the time to strike… I’m not going to forget all the jokes you made at my expense. I saw the picture you showed of me yesterday.”

Andrew conceded, “Look, Chris, I have no doubt that you would hit me when I’m down. That’s the difference between us and that is my point. That’s not who I am,” before concluding, “You have a show, I do a briefing. You have Cuomo Prime Time, I have Cuomo all the time.”

Watch above via CNN.

