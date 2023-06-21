CNN’s Poppy Harlow Laughs Along With Nancy Mace As She Refuses To Answer ‘Loaded’ Trump Question Because ‘It’s Too Early’

CNN anchor Poppy Harlow laughed along with South Carolina Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace as she refused to answer a “loaded” question about ex-President Donald Trump because it was “too early” and she hadn’t had her coffee yet.

Mace has been among the Republicans parroting Trump’s claim that the 37-count indictment against him on charges related to violations of the Espionage Act is an act of political retribution by President Joe Biden, a claim that multiple fact-checking organizations have agreed is false.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Harlow asked if a conviction would change her calculus about the presidential race, and Mace drew laughs as she wisecracked her way through Harlow’s question and persistent follow-up:

REP. MACE: I come from a very purple district. POPPY HARLOW: Yeah. REP. MACE: I have a lot of independent voters, a lot of independent types of people that have supported me over the years. And I will tell you that when the second indictment came down, there was a lot of frustration because they felt like there was a double standard in the way that he was treated. And these are people that are not Trump supporters. They wanted to stay out of the 2024 election, who are now going to jump on board and contribute and try to support his campaign. A lot of people believe that he will win the nomination no matter what. And I’m seeing some of that support change. And I’m someone who I’m on the sidelines. I’m going to keep my powder dry for ’24 and watch what happens. I come from a very purple district in the Lowcountry of South Carolina. It’s not like the rest of the state, but South Ca’ going to be very important state in this election in 24. So we’re going to keep an eye out and keep watch. POPPY HARLOW: Can I just ask you then, would you support Trump as the Republican nominee if he is convicted on these charges, or is that a line for you? REP. MACE: That’s a lo- that’s a loaded question this early in the morning (laughs). POPPY HARLOW: Come on! It’s 7:30, which is not early for working mothers, as you well know! (laughs). REP. MACE: I haven’t had my coffee yet today. POPPY HARLOW: (Laughs) Come on. Is that a line? If the former president is convicted of these charges, or any of them… REP. MACE: That’s not a reality yet! That’s not a reality today. And I’m willing to entertain it today. But thank you.

Watch above via CNN This Morning.

