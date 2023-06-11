Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC), who has been considered by many observers to be a moderate, has been mirroring the rhetoric of her far-Right colleagues in the days since former President Donald Trump’s federal indictment.

In an interview with Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures, Mace accused President Joe Biden of wanting to give his predecessor a “death sentence” in the federal case on which Trump has been charged with 37 counts relating to his alleged mishandling of sensitive government documents. The congresswoman also questioned the timing of the indictment — as it was announced on the same day the House Oversight Committee was allowed, by the FBI, to view an allegation of a bribery scheme involving President Biden.

“The day that we got access to this 1023 form showing bribery between Joe Biden and Hunter Biden and Ukraine, they indict Donald Trump again,” Mace said. “Every time the Oversight Committee has evidence of corruption, bribery, money laundering on the Biden family, they indict Donald Trump.”

Mace alleged that the 1023 form showed “bribery between Joe Biden and Hunter Biden and Ukraine.” However, 1023 forms merely document raw, unverified reporting from confidential sources. They do not corroborate any of the allegations contained therein.

The congresswoman went on to accuse President Biden of wanting to see former President Trump locked up until the day he dies.

“Joe Biden wants to give Donald Trump a death sentence for documents,” Mace said. “He’s facing hundreds of years for mishandling documents and they want him to die in jail. And yet Hillary Clinton’s standing free today.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

