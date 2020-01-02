comScore

Congressional Democrats Denounce Killing of Soleimani: Trump is Bringing U.S. to ‘Brink of an Illegal War’

By Tamar AuberJan 2nd, 2020, 10:58 pm

Congressional Democrats are weighing in on the killing of Iran’s Major general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qassem Soleimani.

Soleimani was killed in an airstrike at the Baghdad airport. The Pentagon has claimed responsibility in a statement issued shortly after reports of the general’s death.

Sen.Tom Udall (D-NM) claimed that Trump is “bringing our nation to the brink of an illegal war with Iran with no congressional approval.”

Sen. Tom Carver (D-DE) noted that the Trump administration has “chosen rash provocation over any coherent strategy” and expressed fear that this most recent act may be more of the same echoing earlier comments by Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT).

Rep. Andy Levin (D-MI) noted that he has “serious concerns about this President’s execution of a potential act of war without authorization of Congress.”

Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) called for de-escalation.

And Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) responded to news of the attack by calling for a full accounting of the strike.

Photo via SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: