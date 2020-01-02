Congressional Democrats are weighing in on the killing of Iran’s Major general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qassem Soleimani.

Soleimani was killed in an airstrike at the Baghdad airport. The Pentagon has claimed responsibility in a statement issued shortly after reports of the general’s death.

Sen.Tom Udall (D-NM) claimed that Trump is “bringing our nation to the brink of an illegal war with Iran with no congressional approval.”

President Trump is bringing our nation to the brink of an illegal war with Iran with no congressional approval. Passing our bipartisan amendment to prevent unconstitutional war with Iran is urgent. Congress needs to step in immediately. https://t.co/tBFRwQMp51 — Tom Udall (@SenatorTomUdall) January 3, 2020

Sen. Tom Carver (D-DE) noted that the Trump administration has “chosen rash provocation over any coherent strategy” and expressed fear that this most recent act may be more of the same echoing earlier comments by Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT).

When it comes to Iran, this administration has time and time again chosen rash provocation over any coherent strategy. I fear tonight’s escalation may be no different. My first thought is with the men and women serving our country in the Middle East and around the globe. https://t.co/eBPJHMiS3C — Senator Tom Carper (@SenatorCarper) January 3, 2020

The justification for the assasination is to “deter future Iranian attacks”. One reason we don’t generally assasinate foreign political officials is the belief that such action will get more, not less, Americans killed. That should be our real, pressing and grave worry tonight. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 3, 2020

Rep. Andy Levin (D-MI) noted that he has “serious concerns about this President’s execution of a potential act of war without authorization of Congress.”

There is no question that Qasem Soleimani was an enemy of the United States. I feel no sadness at the news of his death. But I have serious concerns about this President’s execution of a potential act of war without authorization of Congress. https://t.co/B2ZLYikIzh — Rep. Andy Levin (@RepAndyLevin) January 3, 2020

Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) called for de-escalation.

Trump’s apparent assassination of Soleimani is a massive, deliberate, and dangerous escalation of conflict with Iran. The President just put the lives of every person in the region – U.S. service members and civilians – at immediate risk. We need de-escalation now. https://t.co/oAenBUsvFl — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) January 3, 2020

And Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) responded to news of the attack by calling for a full accounting of the strike.

Trump Admin owes a full explanation of airstrike reports—all the facts—to Congress&the American people. The present authorizations for use of military force in no way cover starting a possible new war. This step could bring the most consequential military confrontation in decades — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) January 3, 2020

Photo via SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

