Some prominent liberals on Friday suggested numerous conspiracy theories at work behind President Donald Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis, led by filmmaker Michael Moore, who floated that the president might be lying about his diagnosis.

“He’s an evil genius and I raise the possibility of him lying about having COVID-19 to prepare us and counteract his game,” Moore wrote on Facebook. “He knows being sick tends to gain one sympathy. He’s not above weaponizing this.”

Some echoed that theory on Twitter. “Trump is trying to avoid the next debate,” wrote comedian Loni Love.

David Simon, a former producer for the television series The Wire, wrote, “Honestly, when a man lies so damn much, am I wrong to imagine another cry of wolf for an October surprise? That Trump is claiming a positive test, will present as asymptomatic, or claim himself cured with bleach, then dismiss COVID again as a Democratic hoax? I’m wrong, right?”

“I will just say this,” wrote The Cartel author Don Winslow. “The timing of Trump’s positive test is very interesting and solves a number of immediate problems for him.”

Women’s March co-founder Linda Sarsour wrote, “Seems like someone don’t wanna go back to the debate stage.”

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, shortly after senior White House aide Hope Hicks. The president is experiencing mild symptoms, according to reports.

