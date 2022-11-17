Daily Wire Streamer Reportedly Passes 1 Million Subscribers, Outlet on Track For $200 Million in Revenue This Year

The Daily Wire’s streaming service, DailyWire+, now has over 1 million subscribers according to co-CEO Jeremy Boreing — as the right-wing media platform is reportedly on track to bring in $200 million in revenue this year.

Axios’s Sara Fischer reported on the Daily Wire’s strong numbers and ambitious expansion plans on Thursday, noting, “In March, Daily Wire execs said the company was planning a significant push into kids entertainment in response to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill, known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill.”

“It took us five years to get our first 100,000 active subscribers. But we doubled down, reached higher, pushed harder and, just two-and-a-half years later, we’ve 10Xed that number,” Boreing reportedly told a company-wide town hall on Thursday.

“To succeed in our effort to create a true news and entertainment alternative for the millions of Americans tired of the hegemony of the woke giants, we have to grow 10X, and then we have to grow 10X again,” he added.

“The company said in a statement that it’s projecting nearly $200 million in revenue by the end of the year,” Fischer reported, adding that “The Daily Wire’s chief financial officer reaffirmed the subscriber and revenue statistics to Axios in an email.”

The Daily Wire’s hosts, from Candace Owens to Matt Walsh, have stirred controversy in recent months as Owens defended Kanye West amid blowback from his anti-Semitic social media posts and statements. Walsh, meanwhile, has been widely accused of transphobia for his many anti-LGBT comments.

