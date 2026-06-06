Bill Maher Complains About Trump To Pence: ‘You Have To Agree With Him 100% Or He Hates You!’

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Comedian and pundit Bill Maher complained to former Vice President Mike Pence about President Donald Trump not taking dissent very well, no matter how many things you praise him for.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the interview guest was former Vice President Mike Pence, 48th Vice President of the United States and author of “What Conservatives Believe: Rediscovering the Conservative Conscience.”

The panel guests were Senator Chris Murphy, Democratic senator from Connecticut and author of the new book “Crisis of the Common Good: The Fight for Meaning and Connection in a Broken America”; and Susan Rice, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, former U.S. National Security Advisor, and former Director of the Domestic Policy Council.

During his interview with Pence, Maher continued his campaign to convince the president that he doesn’t have “Trump Derangement Syndrome”:

FORMER VP MIKE PENCE: I just want people to know that while the Trump administration has gotten a lot right, secured the border, extended tax cuts… BILL MAHER: And by the way, I said that… Yeah on the show over he just you have to agree with him 100% or he hates you You know, it’s just then you’re just part that I agree that there’s and there is such a thing as Trump Derangement syndrome, you know the thing people people who just hate everything. He could cure cancer tomorrow and there were people would hate it just because he did it. I agree the border needed to be fixed. You know I see FORMER VP MIKE PENCE: The tax cuts were extended –. BILL MAHER: Well I don’t know about that one. FORMER VP MIKE PENCE: And, look, in the wake of October 7th, the way candidate Trump and President Trump have stood without apology for Israel and finally been the first president in history to take the fight directly to Iran last year and this year. This is to be commended. BILL MAHER: I know, and I have commended him. The problem is that he does other things that are not good. And I will not stop talking about those. Doge, ICE, the corruption, the revenge path that he’s on, not conceding elections. These are just the top five. I mean, I feel like… So I’m sorry, but that’s how I feel.

Watch above via HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher.

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