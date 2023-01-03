Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy expressed support for Skip Bayless after the Fox Sports host received backlash over a tweet about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin collapsed during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was rushed to a local hospital.

Shortly after the incident, Bayless tweeted, “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant.”

Bayless was quickly ripped apart on Twitter and apologized.

Nothing is more important than that young man's health. That was the point of my last tweet. I'm sorry if that was misunderstood but his health is all that matters. Again, everything else is irrelevant. I prayed for him & will continue to. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 3, 2023

On Tuesday, Portnoy took to his own Twitter account to defend Bayless, even though he repeatedly insisted he is not a big fan of the Fox Sports host.

“I don’t give a fuck about Skip Bayless,” Portnoy said. “People are coming for Skip Bayless’s head. It’s trending almost as much as the injury. Listen again, I’m not a Skip Bayless guy. Did he word it wrong? Maybe. Should he have not mentioned anything? Probably — knowing the situation.”

“But I don’t get the rage. Are people not understanding his tweet? Because the way I understood it is, and you know, (Roger) Goodell from the second that tragedy hit is like, ‘What do we do? What do we do? This is such a huge fucking game. What do we do? What do we do?'” he explained.

Portnoy explained what he believed Bayless was trying to convey in the tweet.

“The way I read Skip’s tweet is, you know, they’re doing that and it doesn’t matter. It’s suddenly totally irrelevant. Sports playoffs, none of it matter. People are acting like he tweeted, ‘Roll him off the field and get going again'” Portnoy said.

The Barstool Sports president even took aim at commissioner Goodell.

“Listen again. Not a Skip Bayless defender, but he is taking some shots right now from the entire internet. And I’m not quite sure why. I think he was saying none of it matters. And by the way, if you don’t think Goodell, if he had his way, would’ve rolled Damar off the field and kept going, you are crazy,” Portnoy said.

“He’d flush his own kid down the toilet if it helped the NFL. Again, nothing matters except Damar and his health. But I think that’s kind of what Skip was saying from the beginning,” he concluded.

Watch above via Dave Portnoy on Twitter.

