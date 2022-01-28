Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday that, when it comes to Russia possibly invading Ukraine, “conflict is not inevitable” – a sentiment which seems to break from President Joe Biden, who has predicted that Russia will likely invade Ukraine.

During a press conference at the Pentagon, Austin remarked that NATO, which the United States is part of, is “unified in opposition to Russia’s attempts to undermine those core values and threaten peace and security in Europe.”

“First, conflict is not inevitable. There is still time and space for diplomacy,” said Austin. “The United States, in lockstep with our allies and partners, has offered Russia a path away from crisis and toward greater security. And the Department of Defense will continue to support those diplomatic efforts.”

The “not inevitable” quote seemingly stands in contrast to Biden saying during a press conference at the White House last week that Russian President Vladimir Putin will invade Ukraine.

“My guess is he will move in, he has to do something,” he said.

Biden added, “It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and we end up having to fight about what to do and not do.” This remark caused the White House, including the president himself, doing clean up and clearly stating that any invasion of Ukraine would be unacceptable.

Currently, there are as many as 100,000 Russian troops stationed along the Russia-Ukraine and Belarus-Ukraine borders.

Watch above, via CNN.

