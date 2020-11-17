NBC News reported Tuesday that President-elect Joe Biden “has privately told advisers that he doesn’t want his presidency to be consumed by investigations of his predecessor” despite calls from Democrats for investigations after he’s sworn in.

Biden, per the report, is concerned that such investigations “would further divide a country he is trying to unite and risk making every day of his presidency about Trump.” One Biden adviser said he “just wants to move on” from Trump.

But, of course, there are plenty of Democrats not exactly in agreement with that sentiment.

Hours after that report broke, New Jersey congressman Bill Pascrell took to Twitter to say, “In 2021 the entire Trump regime must be fully investigated by the Dept of Justice and other relevant offices. Trump and his worst enablers must be tried for their crimes. Any further pardon abuse would itself be obstruction of justice and any self-pardons illegal.”

In 2021 the entire Trump regime must be fully investigated by the Dept of Justice and other relevant offices. Trump and his worst enablers must be tried for their crimes. Any further pardon abuse would itself be obstruction of justice and any self-pardons illegal. — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) November 17, 2020

Trump & members of his admin have committed innumerable crimes. He has endangered natl security. He ripped families apart. He has profited from his office. He has tried to throttle democracy. He‘s engaged in treachery, in treason. If he had a shred of dignity he‘d resign today. — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) November 17, 2020

Failure to hold financial & political wrongdoing accountable has invited greater malfeasance by bad actors. A repeat of those failures in 2021 further emboldens crimes by our leaders & continues America down a path of lawlessness and authoritarianism. There must be accountability — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) November 17, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]