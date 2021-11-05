Democratic Moderates, Progressives Drop Statements Announcing Agreements on Infrastructure, Spending Bills

House Democratic moderates and progressives put out statement laying out agreements they have reached on the infrastructure package and the spending bill.

Congressman Josh Gottheimer (D- NJ) led a group of moderate Democrats saying they will commit to voting for the Build Back Better Act “in its current form other than technical changes.” They still want the cost from the Congressional Budget Office by the week of November 15th and say they will “resolve any discrepancies” that come up in the interim to get it passed.

Minutes later, House Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D- WA) put out a statement that they have reached an agreement on both pieces of legislation.

“Our colleagues are committed to voting for the transformative Build Back Better Act, as currently written, no later than the week of November 15. All of our colleagues have also committed to voting tonight on the rule to move the Build Back Better Act forward to codify this promise,” she says.

The statement from Jayapal concludes that the progressive caucus will vote to advance the infrastructure bill.

However, a few progressives told reporters they would not vote for the infrastructure package. Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Cori Bush, and Ilhan Omar have said they will oppose it.

Ocasio-Cortez rather bluntly said, “I’m a no. This is bullshit.”

