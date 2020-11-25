Congressman Bill Pascrell (D- NJ) has publicly called for the Biden Justice Department to investigate Donald Trump and others around him. He made that statement following a recent report about Biden’s apparent reluctance to pursue such investigations for the sake of the unity message he has been publicly espousing.

Biden was asked about Democrats’ calls for investigations by NBC News’ Lester Holt Tuesday and responded, “I will not do what this president does and use the Justice Department as my vehicle to insist that something happen.”

He did make a point of noting investigations “at a state level” that he wouldn’t be part of in the first place.

Pascrell appeared on MSNBC Wednesday with Ayman Mohyeldin and continued pushing for those investigations.

He argued that everyone wants healing and unity, “but there’s a matter of justice here.”

Pascrell said “we have tried this before,” recalling, “If we leave this behind, as we’ve done in the past — we did it in 2008, and we did it when Mr. Bush was the president and going into Iraq, and I say that because I voted and supported him, because I believed what he told us, and then we find out that Mr. Cheney wasn’t talking the truth, that they made this stuff up. Even to their own people, Colin Powell. Then we dismissed it, the election was over, we got a new president, so that’s it.”

“So what message do we send?” Pascrell continued. “We send the message that this isn’t so significant that we have to go after it. Let’s make amends, it’s a new administration, they have their own agenda, which is true. We can smoke and walk at the same time, as well as chewing gum. The point of the matter is we cannot dismiss accountability. And if you do not have accountability, that’s the wrong message to send to our children.”

He directly pleaded to the President-elect, “Joe, you cannot let this go.”

Pacsrell added that he would agree with Biden he can’t “dictate to the attorney general” to conduct these investigations.

You can watch above, via CNN.

