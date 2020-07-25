‘Democrats Don’t Give a F***!’: Trump Posts Video Rant From QAnon Conspiracy Theorist and AOC Opponent

President Donald Trump posted a profanity-laced video from conspiracy theorist and longshot Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez opponent Antoine Tucker in which Tucker complains that Democrats “don’t give a f*** about helping Americans.”

On Saturday morning, Trump posted the video along with the concise message “Wow!”

The clip is from March, and in it, Tucker rants about Democrats and the coronavirus rescue bill that was then being debated in Congress:

You want proof that it’s never been about Donald Trump, Donald Trump’s never been racist, it’s never been about Donald Trump being wrong for the country? Just look what the Democrats in the Senate just did. They blocked a bill, $1.8 trillion, I believe, and that bill would have helped all Americans. Every last one of us. This stimulus package would have helped every last one of us.

But the Democrats don’t give a fuck. They don’t give a fuck about helping Americans, they don’t give a fuck about what race you are, they don’t care about what LBGT whatever community you belong to, they care about power. All of this shit is about power. All of the media hysteria is about power. Control and power, control and power. Every day that an American dies, suffers, or finds themselves hungry, you thank the damn Democrats for it because that’s what the fuck they’ve been doing. Fucking up public trust, fucking up the economy, and blaming this shit on Trump. Like it’s his fault when it’s fuckin’ them. Be aware, man.

Want proof .@realDonaldTrump is not the problem listen & share pic.twitter.com/65bklSR5QR — Antoine Tucker 🇺🇸 (@montaga) March 23, 2020

At that time, Democrats in the House had passed a $3 trillion stimulus bill, and two days after the video was posted, Democrats in the Senate reached a deal with Republicans for a $2 trillion rescue package — which is more than $1. trillion.

In addition to running a longshot campaign to unseat AOC, Tucker frequently posts conspiracy memes and proudly calls himself “a Q supporter.”

