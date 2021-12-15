Congressional Democrats are reportedly giving up on trying to pass President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan before the end of the year.

Democrats are conceding that “Build Back Better will happen next year,” MSNBC’s Garrett Haake said in afternoon report with Andrea Mitchell. Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) had aggressively insisted they might be able to pass the $1.75 trillion plan before Christmas despite persistent objections from Republicans as well as Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin (WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (AZ).

Both of the Democratic members are up for reelection in 2024, and polling has indicated their constituents are largely supportive their approach. Nonetheless, NBC’s Kristin Welker suggested there would be some effort to “twist arms” to pass the spending proposal early in the new year, before it becomes a potentially controversial topic for Democrats running in midterm elections.

“There will be a focus on twisting arms,” Welker told Mitchell. “Those holdouts of course, Joe Manchin — I think we wouldn’t be surprised to see Joe Biden have another conversation with Joe Manchin the coming days, and then a real focus on getting Build Back Better passed in the new year, January or February. Because with each passing day … it gets more difficult in 2022 because, of course, the all-important midterm elections.”

A source who wasn’t named said a sticking point was the child tax credit, telling CNN that Manchin wanted to “zero it out.” More liberal senators, including Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), have insisted the credit must be included.

