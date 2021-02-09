Dershowitz Trashes Trump Lawyer After Newsmax Interrupts Impeachment Argument: ‘I Have No Idea What He’s Doing’

Alan Dershowitz took aim on Tuesday at Bruce Castor, an attorney for former President Donald Trump, saying he had “no idea” how to explain his argument defending Trump in the Senate.

“There is no argument,” Dershowitz said in an interview with Newsmax, shaking his head. “I have no idea why he’s saying what he’s saying. You know, he’s introducing himself: ‘I’m a nice guy. I like my senators. I know my senators. Senators are great people.’ Come on. The American people are entitled to an argument, a constitutional argument.”

Newsmax — which has been largely supportive of the former president — cut away from Castor’s presentation to provide time for Dershowitz’s analysis, even as Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC continued to carry it.

“This, just — after all kinds of very strong presentations on the part of the House [impeachment] managers … you know, you get up there and you respond,” he added. “We know that hard cases make bad law. I probably would’ve started with that. This is a hard case, an emotional case.

“I just don’t understand it,” Dershowitz said. “Maybe he’ll bring it home. But right now, it does not appear to me to be be effective advocacy.”

Dershowitz, a professor emeritus at Harvard Law School, served as a defense attorney for the former president during his first impeachment trial in 2020.

Watch above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]