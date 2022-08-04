Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) announced on Thursday that he has taken measures to suspend Democratic state attorney Andrew Warren, for his vocal opposition to Florida’s new abortion ban, refusing to enforce the law.

Following the Supreme Court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization–which effectively overturned Roe v. Wade–Florida enacted an abortion ban making it illegal to terminate a pregnancy after 15 weeks, with no exceptions for rape or incest. The law is currently in effect, although it is being contested in court.

Warren has served for Hillsborough County–which includes Tampa Bay–since 2016 and has been a progressive force, implementing criminal justice reforms and chairing the Democratic Safety and Justice Task Force.

DeSantis specifically singled out Warren for his opposition to Florida’s abortion ban, after the state attorney said in June that he would refuse to enforce the law.

Politico’s Matt Dixon tweeted a clip from Fox 13, showing Warren’s vocal contention with the ban:

Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren, who DeSantis just suspended, recently said he would not prosecute people for violating Florida’s recently-enacted 15 week abortion ban https://t.co/xEQ3IIbU9W — Matt Dixon (@Mdixon55) August 4, 2022

At a press event on Thursday in Tampa, DeSantis tore into Warren saying “We don’t elect people in one part of the state to have veto power over what the entire state decides on these important issues.”

“I don’t think the people of Hillsborough County want to have an agenda that is basically woke,” continued DeSantis claiming that Warren’s “view of social justice is that certain laws shouldn’t be enforced.”

The Florida Governor argued that “this is a law and order state,” adding that “we are not going to back down from that one inch.”

“When you say you are not going to enforce laws you don’t like,” pressed DeSantis “that’s a neglect of duty.”

According to a release from the governor’s office, Warren was suspended on those exact grounds, “neglect of duty.”

Dixon tweeted that Judge Susan Lopez of Hillsborough County is set to replace Warren during his suspension, as appointed by DeSantis. Warren has not yet been permanently removed from office.

Susan Lopez is being appointed by @GovRonDeSantis to replace Warren while this plays out. He is currently suspended, not yet removed from office Here is Lopez bio from DeSantis appointed her a county judge pic.twitter.com/WbvsO97zOY — Matt Dixon (@Mdixon55) August 4, 2022

According to Politico’s Gary Fineout, Warren had planned to announce a major development Thursday evening, which has been scrapped due to his immediate suspension.

State Attorney Andrew Warren had initially planned this p.m. to announce a major development in a cold case murder that had happened in 1983. That press conference has now been scrapped after the governor immediately suspended Warren — Gary Fineout (@fineout) August 4, 2022

DeSantis is up for reelection in November and rumors have begun to circulate that the Florida Governor may be considering a run for the White Hosue in 2024. Last month, DeSantis hosted a major event packed with key Republican top donors and governors, with many speculating that he is preparing for a 2024 campaign. Additionally, DeSantis crushed former President Donald Trump by over 20 points in a preference poll last month done in Florida.

