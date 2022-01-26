Florida Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, four months after Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) appointed him to the post, faced his first confirmation hearing on Wednesday – where he was grilled by Democrats in the state senate over Covid-19.

The four Democrats on the Senate Health Policy Committee walked out of the proceedings after Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book said they would abstain as Ladapo kept evading their questions.

“We have an extreme amount of respect for the process, but we are not getting any answers,” Book said.

‼️BREAKING‼️ Democratic Senators abstain and walk out from this sham of a confirmation hearing. Senate Democrats know Floridians deserve better than a doctor of disinformation as the top public health official of the state. pic.twitter.com/sSgmoufDkk — Florida Senate Democrats (@FLSenateDems) January 26, 2022

Before walking out, Book asked Ladapo for a “yes or no” answer as to whether or not he believed the Covid-19 vaccines are effective in preventing infections from Covid-19.

Ladapo gave an odd answer, saying, “I would say that the question is a scientific one and one that is answered with data, so the question is informed by data on specific outcomes and specific therapies. So, that’s the scientific question.”

Book pushed harder, saying, “Just a yes or no, do vaccines work in fighting against Covid-19? Yes or no?”

Ladapo again waffled, saying, “As a scientist, I am compelled to answer the scientific question and I would be happy to answer any scientific specific question you have.”

Book pushed again, “Scientifically, do vaccines work against preventing Covid-19? Yes or no?”

Ladapo continued with his style of answering the question, but added that he now had “better clarity” as to Book’s question and said the vaccines have “relatively high effectiveness for the prevention of hospitalization.”

At his confirmation hearing today, Desantis’ Surgeon General nominee Joseph Ladapo is asked a simple question: Are the covid vaccines safe and effective? He refuses to answer the question. pic.twitter.com/8MSmzPui3q — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 26, 2022

Book and Ladapo also sparred over an October incident in which the surgeon general refused to wear a mask in a meeting with one of Book’s Democratic colleagues – who told him she had a medical condition.

Book asked Ladapo if he regretted the incident with Sen. Tina Polsky, who was later revealed to be undergoing cancer treatment at the time.

“I have sympathy for her and other people diagnosed with serious conditions,” Ladapo said. “Despite the politics of our environment it is a human thing, and I sincerely wish her the very best.”

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo won’t apologize for refusing to wear a mask around a state senator with a serious medical condition. pic.twitter.com/AIe3g35kS6 — The Recount (@therecount) January 26, 2022

While not directly addressing the incident, Ladapo concluded, “When preferences differ, the goal should be to find a mutual outcome that makes everyone comfortable.”

Florida’s Senate Health Policy Committee eventually voted on Wednesday to recommend Ladapo be confirmed as surgeon general by the full senate.

