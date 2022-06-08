DeSantis Spokeswoman ‘Belatedly’ Registers As Foreign Agent After ‘Contact’ From Justice Department

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s (R-FL) press secretary, Christina Pushaw, registered as a foreign agent on June 6th, after being contacted by the Justice Department.

Pushaw made the filing, as is legally required by law, over two years after she completed paid work for the former president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili – who later became a Ukrainian politician.

The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that Pushaw “belatedly” made the “disclosure following contact from the Justice Department.”

Her filing, dated June 6, claimed her work for Saakashvili ‘included perception management, public relations, and preparation and dissemination of informational materials to an international audience, including U.S. persons and entities.’”

Pushaw has made no secret of her consulting in Georgia and working as a “director of a nonprofit ‘focused on empowering youth through education and professional development opportunities’ based in Tbilisi, the Georgian capital,” according to the Post.

Pushaw’s attorney, Michael Sherwin, said “Her efforts included writing op-eds, reaching out to supporters and officials, and advocating on his behalf in Georgia and in the United States.”

“The work ended in 2020. Ms. Pushaw was notified recently by the DOJ that her work on behalf of Mr. Saakashvilli likely required FARA registration. Ms. Pushaw filed for the registration retroactively as soon as she was made aware,” Sherwin added.

Pushaw responded to reports of her registering as a foreign agent as an “attempt at a smear,” in an interview with local media.

Pushaw is the latest high-profile Republican to register as a foreign agent. Republican mega-donor and former finance chair of the Republican National Committee registered as a foreign agent acting on behalf of China last month.

Last summer, Tom Barrack, a longtime friend of Donald Trump’s who chaired Trump’s inauguration committee that raised more than $100 million, was charged with acting as an agent of a foreign government, the United Arab Emirates, and obstruction of justice.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com