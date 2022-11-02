Despite All-Star Hosts and Big Promotion, ‘CNN This Morning’ Sees Lackluster Ratings Debut

CNN’s new morning show, CNN This Morning, officially launched on Nov. 1st to brutally lackluster ratings.

Despite considerable promotion and an all-star trio of new hosts, the debut of the new show was actually down from the recent average of New Day, its ratings-challenged predecessor.

CNN This Morning on Tuesday drew 387,000 total viewers and 71,000 viewers in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demographic.

That was down from the 404,000 total viewers and 78,000 demo viewers CNN’s New Day averaged in October. CNN This Morning replaced New Day, which long struggled in the ratings since it was created by former CNN boss Jeff Zucker in 2013, never reaching the audience of its rivals, Morning Joe on MSNBC and Fox & Friends on MSNBC.

This Morning’s debut marks a rough start for the program as it was doubled by its MSNBC competition and more than tripled by Fox & Friends.

Fox & Friends ended October by prolonging its winning streak as the most-watched morning show on cable news to consecutive months – in both the demo and total viewers.

Fox & Friends averaged 1.4 million total viewers in October and 211,000 demo viewers. Morning Joe, meanwhile, averaged 883,000 total viewers and 100,000 in the demo.

The network’s new boss Chris Licht — who has a track record of success with morning shows — made reimagining the ratings-beleaguered breakfast program his first priority when he took the reins earlier this year. Licht even moved network star Lemon out of prime time to create the new hosting team.

While Licht has kept ratings expectations low for the new program, CNN heavily promoted the show before its launch and touted its new early morning star power. The new morning show co-hosts Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins joked on Tuesday morning about their new very early morning schedule and made clear that the show would be a mix of news, entertainment, and culture as billed by the network.

Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show:

Total Viewers (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1115 CNN THIS MORNING:

297 MORNING JOE:

793 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

23 EARLY MORNING:

5 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1520 CNN THIS MORNING:

356 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

131 MORNING IN AMERICA:

30 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

1720 CNN THIS MORNING:

508 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1778 CNN NEWSROOM:

510 MORNING JOE:

882 NATIONAL REPORT:

211 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

1749 CNN NEWSROOM:

614 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

659 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

18 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

1828 AT THIS HOUR:

568 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

606 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

1876 INSIDE POLITICS:

570 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

607 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

151 BLUE BLOODS:

77 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

1648 CNN NEWSROOM:

598 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

610 — BLUE BLOODS:

151 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

1494 CNN NEWSROOM:

628 KATY TUR REPORTS:

695 AMERICAN AGENDA:

187 BLUE BLOODS:

182 3p STORY, THE:

1438 CNN NEWSROOM:

601 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

687 — BLUE BLOODS:

248 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

1548 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

588 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

1325 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

230 BLUE BLOODS:

302 5p FIVE, THE:

3639 SITUATION ROOM:

586 — SPICER & CO:

196 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

99 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

2870 SITUATION ROOM:

627 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

1372 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

265 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

63 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

3418 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

613 REIDOUT:

1281 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

278 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

66 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

3571 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

637 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

1299 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

185 CUOMO:

66 9p HANNITY:

3002 CNN TONIGHT:

504 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

1259 PRIME NEWS:

148 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

76 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

2471 CNN TONIGHT:

397 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

1313 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

230 BANFIELD:

45 11p GUTFELD!:

2398 CNN TONIGHT:

336 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

887 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

133 CUOMO:

65

25-54 Demo (thousands)

ET FNC CNN MSNBC NEWSMAX NEWSNATION 6a FOX AND FRIENDS:

203 CNN THIS MORNING:

46 MORNING JOE:

114 ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:

8 EARLY MORNING:

2 7a FOX AND FRIENDS:

258 CNN THIS MORNING:

70 — WAKE UP AMERICA:

24 MORNING IN AMERICA:

4 8a FOX AND FRIENDS:

246 CNN THIS MORNING:

97 — — — 9a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

229 CNN NEWSROOM:

83 MORNING JOE:

116 NATIONAL REPORT:

46 — 10a AMERICAS NEWSROOM:

201 CNN NEWSROOM:

93 JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:

72 — NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:

2 11a FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:

222 AT THIS HOUR:

103 MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:

84 — — 12p OUTNUMBERED:

215 INSIDE POLITICS:

104 ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:

67 JOHN BACHMAN NOW:

41 BLUE BLOODS:

11 1p AMERICA REPORTS:

204 CNN NEWSROOM:

111 CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:

73 — BLUE BLOODS:

27 2p AMERICA REPORTS:

174 CNN NEWSROOM:

119 KATY TUR REPORTS:

79 AMERICAN AGENDA:

30 BLUE BLOODS:

22 3p STORY, THE:

178 CNN NEWSROOM:

114 HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:

71 — BLUE BLOODS:

34 4p YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:

182 LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:

110 DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:

127 CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:

34 BLUE BLOODS:

42 5p FIVE, THE:

378 SITUATION ROOM:

101 — SPICER & CO:

34 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

11 6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:

332 SITUATION ROOM:

131 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:

141 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:

33 NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:

9 7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:

421 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:

120 REIDOUT:

183 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

30 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:

8 8p TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:

578 ANDERSON COOPER 360:

144 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:

159 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:

23 CUOMO:

16 9p HANNITY:

395 CNN TONIGHT:

114 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:

117 PRIME NEWS:

8 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:

11 10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:

352 CNN TONIGHT:

87 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:

116 GREG KELLY REPORTS:

16 BANFIELD:

3 11p GUTFELD!:

396 CNN TONIGHT:

60 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:

89 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:

9 CUOMO:

13

