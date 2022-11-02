Despite All-Star Hosts and Big Promotion, ‘CNN This Morning’ Sees Lackluster Ratings Debut
CNN’s new morning show, CNN This Morning, officially launched on Nov. 1st to brutally lackluster ratings.
Despite considerable promotion and an all-star trio of new hosts, the debut of the new show was actually down from the recent average of New Day, its ratings-challenged predecessor.
CNN This Morning on Tuesday drew 387,000 total viewers and 71,000 viewers in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demographic.
That was down from the 404,000 total viewers and 78,000 demo viewers CNN’s New Day averaged in October. CNN This Morning replaced New Day, which long struggled in the ratings since it was created by former CNN boss Jeff Zucker in 2013, never reaching the audience of its rivals, Morning Joe on MSNBC and Fox & Friends on MSNBC.
This Morning’s debut marks a rough start for the program as it was doubled by its MSNBC competition and more than tripled by Fox & Friends.
Fox & Friends ended October by prolonging its winning streak as the most-watched morning show on cable news to consecutive months – in both the demo and total viewers.
Fox & Friends averaged 1.4 million total viewers in October and 211,000 demo viewers. Morning Joe, meanwhile, averaged 883,000 total viewers and 100,000 in the demo.
The network’s new boss Chris Licht — who has a track record of success with morning shows — made reimagining the ratings-beleaguered breakfast program his first priority when he took the reins earlier this year. Licht even moved network star Lemon out of prime time to create the new hosting team.
While Licht has kept ratings expectations low for the new program, CNN heavily promoted the show before its launch and touted its new early morning star power. The new morning show co-hosts Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins joked on Tuesday morning about their new very early morning schedule and made clear that the show would be a mix of news, entertainment, and culture as billed by the network.
Here is a full breakdown of Tuesday’s cable news ratings by show:
Total Viewers (thousands)
|ET
|FNC
|CNN
|MSNBC
|NEWSMAX
|NEWSNATION
|6a
|FOX AND FRIENDS:
1115
|CNN THIS MORNING:
297
|MORNING JOE:
793
|ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:
23
|EARLY MORNING:
5
|7a
|FOX AND FRIENDS:
1520
|CNN THIS MORNING:
356
|—
|WAKE UP AMERICA:
131
|MORNING IN AMERICA:
30
|8a
|FOX AND FRIENDS:
1720
|CNN THIS MORNING:
508
|—
|—
|—
|9a
|AMERICAS NEWSROOM:
1778
|CNN NEWSROOM:
510
|MORNING JOE:
882
|NATIONAL REPORT:
211
|—
|10a
|AMERICAS NEWSROOM:
1749
|CNN NEWSROOM:
614
|JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:
659
|—
|NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:
18
|11a
|FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:
1828
|AT THIS HOUR:
568
|MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:
606
|—
|—
|12p
|OUTNUMBERED:
1876
|INSIDE POLITICS:
570
|ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:
607
|JOHN BACHMAN NOW:
151
|BLUE BLOODS:
77
|1p
|AMERICA REPORTS:
1648
|CNN NEWSROOM:
598
|CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:
610
|—
|BLUE BLOODS:
151
|2p
|AMERICA REPORTS:
1494
|CNN NEWSROOM:
628
|KATY TUR REPORTS:
695
|AMERICAN AGENDA:
187
|BLUE BLOODS:
182
|3p
|STORY, THE:
1438
|CNN NEWSROOM:
601
|HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:
687
|—
|BLUE BLOODS:
248
|4p
|YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:
1548
|LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:
588
|DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:
1325
|CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:
230
|BLUE BLOODS:
302
|5p
|FIVE, THE:
3639
|SITUATION ROOM:
586
|—
|SPICER & CO:
196
|NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:
99
|6p
|SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:
2870
|SITUATION ROOM:
627
|BEAT W/ARI MELBER:
1372
|RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:
265
|NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:
63
|7p
|JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:
3418
|ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:
613
|REIDOUT:
1281
|ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
278
|ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:
66
|8p
|TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:
3571
|ANDERSON COOPER 360:
637
|ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:
1299
|ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:
185
|CUOMO:
66
|9p
|HANNITY:
3002
|CNN TONIGHT:
504
|ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:
1259
|PRIME NEWS:
148
|DAN ABRAMS LIVE:
76
|10p
|INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:
2471
|CNN TONIGHT:
397
|LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:
1313
|GREG KELLY REPORTS:
230
|BANFIELD:
45
|11p
|GUTFELD!:
2398
|CNN TONIGHT:
336
|11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:
887
|ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
133
|CUOMO:
65
25-54 Demo (thousands)
|ET
|FNC
|CNN
|MSNBC
|NEWSMAX
|NEWSNATION
|6a
|FOX AND FRIENDS:
203
|CNN THIS MORNING:
46
|MORNING JOE:
114
|ROB CARSONS WHAT IN THE:
8
|EARLY MORNING:
2
|7a
|FOX AND FRIENDS:
258
|CNN THIS MORNING:
70
|—
|WAKE UP AMERICA:
24
|MORNING IN AMERICA:
4
|8a
|FOX AND FRIENDS:
246
|CNN THIS MORNING:
97
|—
|—
|—
|9a
|AMERICAS NEWSROOM:
229
|CNN NEWSROOM:
83
|MORNING JOE:
116
|NATIONAL REPORT:
46
|—
|10a
|AMERICAS NEWSROOM:
201
|CNN NEWSROOM:
93
|JOSE DIAZ-BALART REPORTS:
72
|—
|NWSN LIVE W/ MARNI HUGHES:
2
|11a
|FAULKNER FOCUS, THE:
222
|AT THIS HOUR:
103
|MSNBC REPORTS- LIVE:
84
|—
|—
|12p
|OUTNUMBERED:
215
|INSIDE POLITICS:
104
|ANDREA MITCHELL REPORTS:
67
|JOHN BACHMAN NOW:
41
|BLUE BLOODS:
11
|1p
|AMERICA REPORTS:
204
|CNN NEWSROOM:
111
|CHRIS JANSING REPORTS:
73
|—
|BLUE BLOODS:
27
|2p
|AMERICA REPORTS:
174
|CNN NEWSROOM:
119
|KATY TUR REPORTS:
79
|AMERICAN AGENDA:
30
|BLUE BLOODS:
22
|3p
|STORY, THE:
178
|CNN NEWSROOM:
114
|HALLIE JACKSON REPORTS:
71
|—
|BLUE BLOODS:
34
|4p
|YOUR WORLD W/NEIL CAVUTO:
182
|LEAD WITH JAKE TAPPER:
110
|DEADLINE:WHITE HOUSE:
127
|CHRIS SALCEDO SHOW, THE:
34
|BLUE BLOODS:
42
|5p
|FIVE, THE:
378
|SITUATION ROOM:
101
|—
|SPICER & CO:
34
|NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:
11
|6p
|SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:
332
|SITUATION ROOM:
131
|BEAT W/ARI MELBER:
141
|RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:
33
|NEWSNATION: RUSH HOUR:
9
|7p
|JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:
421
|ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:
120
|REIDOUT:
183
|ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
30
|ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:
8
|8p
|TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT:
578
|ANDERSON COOPER 360:
144
|ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:
159
|ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:
23
|CUOMO:
16
|9p
|HANNITY:
395
|CNN TONIGHT:
114
|ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:
117
|PRIME NEWS:
8
|DAN ABRAMS LIVE:
11
|10p
|INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:
352
|CNN TONIGHT:
87
|LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:
116
|GREG KELLY REPORTS:
16
|BANFIELD:
3
|11p
|GUTFELD!:
396
|CNN TONIGHT:
60
|11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:
89
|ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
9
|CUOMO:
13
