Disney’s Hulu to Allow Airing Political Ads After Saying It Wouldn’t Allow Gun Control, Abortion Commercials: Report

Disney’s Hulu will allow political ads to air on its platform, reversing course after saying it wouldn’t air gun control and abortion ads.

Axios first reported the reversal on Wednesday.

“After a thorough review of ad policies across its linear networks and streaming platforms over the last few months, Disney is now aligning Hulu’s political advertising policies to be consistent with the Company’s general entertainment and sports cable networks and ESPN+,” Disney told Axios. “Hulu will now accept candidate and issue advertisements covering a wide spectrum of policy positions, but reserves the right to request edits or alternative creative, in alignment with industry standards.”

The about-face came amid backlash Disney got from Democrats and others for refusing to air ads attacking the GOP on guns and abortion. A joint statement from the directors of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and Democratic Governors Association – which, according to The Washington Post, “tried to purchase joint ads on abortion and guns with Hulu on July 15” but were rejected – blasted the ban this week.

“Hulu’s censorship of the truth is outrageous, offensive, and another step down a dangerous path for our country,” they said. “Voters have the right to know the facts about MAGA Republicans’ agenda on issues like abortion — and Hulu is doing a huge disservice to the American people by blocking voters from learning the truth about the GOP record or denying these issues from even being discussed.”

