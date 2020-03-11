The Council on Foreign Relations canceled a conference called “Doing Business Under Coronavirus,” which was scheduled for Friday in New York, due to the coronavirus outbreak itself.

This is not the first roundtable that the Council on Foreign Relations has had to cancel, as they have had to drop conferences in both New York and Washington that were scheduled from March 11 to April 3.

“The spread of the virus across the U.S. has already caused the scuttling of more than 50 major corporate events with an estimated attendance of 940,000 people,” according to Bloomberg News. Not even a roundtable aimed at discussing how to continue business as usual, could continue business as usual.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has declared a state of emergency on Saturday as the number of coronavirus cases in New York continues to grow.

Cuomo addressed the growing number of cases in a video posted to Twitter:

In Albany giving another update on #Coronavirus. WATCH: https://t.co/IDybwlF7JR — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 10, 2020

As a result, the state has canceled large gatherings, including the New York half marathon, the New York auto show, and parent-teacher conferences at public schools.

Coronavirus has also shut down or delayed major festivals and events, such as SXSW, Emerald City Comic Con, and Coachella.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]