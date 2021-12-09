The Elizabeth Dole Foundation confirmed on Wednesday it had cut ties with an event organizer for the late Sen. Bob Dole’s (R-KS) funeral over his ties to January’s unrest in Washington, D.C.

“This evening, I made Senator Elizabeth Dole aware of Mr. Unes’s alleged involvement in the events of Jan. 6, 2021,” foundation CEO Steve Schwab said in a statement. “Senator Dole was previously unaware of his participation and terminated his volunteer role.”

The organizer, Tim Unes, is the founder and president of Event Strategies Inc., an event planning firm based in Washington, D.C. The organization reportedly took action at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) at bequest after staffers for his office reached to flag Unes’ involvement with January’s events.

The House committee investigating Jan. 6 asked Unes in September to testify about his role as a “stage manager” at the rally former President Donald Trump held before participants broke into the Capitol. The committee asked that he provide documents by Oct. 13 and appear for a deposition by Oct. 25, though it is not clear what information he provided.

Dole, a former Senate majority leader who served in the chamber for 37 years and ran as the Republican Party’s presidential nominee in 1996, died on Sunday at the age of 98.

